Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Twist: Rishi Praises Lakshmi, Neelam Warns Malishka To Stay Away From Paro

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major twists in the past few episodes. According to the previous episode, Neelam invites Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and her family to Rohan’s birthday party. Witnessing Rishib(Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi’s chemistry, Malishka tries to make Lakshmi feel jealous even though they are apart. She goes near Rishi and pretends to fall, but Rishi saves her, creating a close moment between the two. At the same time, Rishi also tries to make Lakshmi feel jealous, and he dances with Malishka at the party. Rishi and Malishka’s romantic dance makes Lakshmi feel uneasy.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist when Neelam warns Malishka. After Rishi and Malishka’s romantic dance, Neelam adores Paro and reveals that this party is especially for her. At the same time, Paro asks Neelam to keep smiling as she looks good when she is happy, which melts Neelam’s heart. On the other hand, Rishi takes Lakshmi in a corner, and he praises her upbringing, saying that Paro is a very good and disciplined girl. He questions her about Paro’s father, but Lakshmi ignores him.

However, Rishi knows that he is Paro’s father and that Lakshmi also belongs to him. In contrast, Neelam confronts Malishka, highlighting the fact that Malishka’s relationship with Rishi is just for name. Neelam warns Malishka and asks her to stay away from Paro, and soon, she will announce something big. Anushka suggests to Malishka that Neelam has decided to bring back Lakshmi to the house.