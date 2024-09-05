Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, an interesting twist will occur when Rishi and Lakshmi become Radha Krishna.

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen major twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Lakshmi begs pardon from Rishi for not letting him see Paro’s childhood, bringing them close in an emotional moment. On the other hand, Malishka is jealous of Lakshmi and plans to eliminate her from Rishi’s life.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi gets emotional and comes to see Lakshmi in her bedroom. He adores Lakshmi while she is sleeping. He looks at her and feels amazing. Rishi finds Lakshmi beautiful even while sleeping, and he sits beside her. Later, Lakshmi wakes up in the morning and is surprised to see Rishi. Simultaneously, she hears Paro, Rohan, and Neelam’s voices approaching Lakshmi’s room.

Soon, Neelam, with the kids, enters the room. Paro and Rohan order Lakshmi to prepare for Janmashtami celebrations. They ask Neelam to order Lakshmi to wear the outfit they have bought for her. Neelam asks Lakshmi to wear the same outfit the kids have bought, as nothing is more important than the kids’ happiness. However, Rohan finds something fishy, and he opens the cupboard from where Rishi comes out, creating an awkward yet hilarious scene.

Later, a big Janmashtami celebration is organized, and Rishi and Lakshmi dress up like Radha and Krishna. During the celebrations, Rishi and Lakshmi dance together, leaving the audience in awe. On the other hand, Malishka also dresses up as Radha for Rishi, and she is jealous of Lakshmi. Malishka conspires to separate Rishi and Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?