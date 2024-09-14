Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Story: Rishi Applies Sindoor On Lakshmi’s Hairline, Anushka Shocked

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, has entertained the audience for the last three years and remains at the top. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) decides to give Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) a second and live with him again, leaving Malishka’s mother distressed. On the other hand, Balvinder conspires to kidnap Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi goes to talk to Rishi about their future and their reunion. However, before Lakshmi expresses her feelings, they collide, and Lakshmi falls. Rishi helps her stand amidst that; unknowingly, Rishi applies sindoor on Lakshmi’s hairline, creating a romantic and emotional moment. As Shalu sees Lakshmi, she expresses her happiness and reveals the sindoor on Lakshmi’s hairline, leaving Lakshmi shocked yet happy.

On the other hand, Anushka’s brother shares his fondness for Shalu, which angers Aayush. Aayush clearly shares that he doesn’t like his having a crush on Shalu. Anushka overhears their conversation and is shocked. Later, Anushka intervenes, and during their argument, Aayush reveals that Shalu should get a good person and that Anushka’s brother is not capable of marrying her.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?