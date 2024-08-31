Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, the audience will see an interesting twist when terrorists punch Rishi.

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV television show produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around the terrorist attack at Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) hotel during the Independence Day inauguration. The terrorists, in the end, hold the whole Oberoi family members and others captive.

In the upcoming episode, Anchal and Karishma attack the terrorists, holding guns in their hands; however, they fail to save everyone and become victims of the terrorists. Later, the terrorists find Rishi and Aayush and begin to beat them to give them punishment. On the other hand, Malishka conspires against Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), and Ojas assures her that Lakshmi will die today.

When the terrorists punch Rishi, Paro becomes emotional and cries bitterly. She begs the terrorists to spare her father. Instead, they can beat her as she pissed them off. However, the terrorists continue to beat Rishi. Later, Lakshmi enters and pushes the terrorists to save Rishi. She gets emotional upon seeing Rishi’s poor condition. The terrorists hold Paro captive and threaten Lakshmi that if she doesn’t kill the CM Madam, then they will kill her family. Lakshmi decides to do it for her family and takes the gun from the terrorists, who also give her cell phone to video when she shoots the CM Madam.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?