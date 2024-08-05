Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi Returns Oberoi Mansion With Paro, Malishka Conspires

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen interesting dramas in Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) lives. During the courtroom drama, Lakshmi highlights the truth that Rishi’s marriage with Malishka is illegal, leaving everyone in shock. At the same time, Rishi becomes happy as Lakshmi calls herself Rishi’s wife. Later, the judge announced that the final decision would be made in a day. Later, Neelam comes to meet Lakshmi at her home.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam and Lakshmi indulge in a heated argument. Rishi becomes happy, and Malishka gets in deep shock. Later, the decision comes in Rishi’s favor as Lakshmi returns to Oberoi Mansion with her daughter Paro. Rishi rejoices with happiness as his family completes.

On the other hand, Malishka conspires to harm Paro to take revenge. But Lakshmi becomes extra careful. During the Graha Pravesh, Malishka puts broken glasses on the floor to harm Paro. Still, Lakshmi notices this and comes near Malishka, warning her that this time, she won’t be a Lakshmi but will turn into Durga if anything happens to Paro.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?