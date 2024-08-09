Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi Returns To Oberoi Mansion, Rishi On Seventh Cloud

Ekta Kapoor, under her banner Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi. The audience sees major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Neelam hides Paro in the Oberoi mansion and prohibits Lakshmi from entering the house. When Neelam closes her house door in front of Lakshmi’s face, Lakshmi returns with cops to take her daughter, but Neelam can’t face her. Later, Rishi handovers Paro to Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, during the courtroom drama, the judge orders Rishi and Lakshmi to live in the Oberoi mansion with their kids, Paro and Rohan, for three months. If everything goes normal after three months, then this will become the final decision. The decision comes in Rishi’s favor, as Paro and Rohan insist on living with Rishi and Lakshmi under one roof. However, nobody else is happy with the decision.

Neelam calls Lakshmi bad luck for the Oberoi mansion, but after Lakshmi’s arrival is announced, Rishi gets new deals, and all the pending work begins, hinting at the arrival of happiness. Neelam is surprised by these incidents. On the other hand, Dadi, Rishi, and Aayush start preparing for Lakshmi’s return to the Oberoi mansion.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?