Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Neelam Makes False Allegations Against Lakshmi In Court, Rishi Tensed

In Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees engaging drama with Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) convincing Neelam to withdraw Paro’s custody case against Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). However, Neelam denies Rishi’s request, which leaves him distressed.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi gets stressed after her resignation from her job gets approved, leaving her jobless. Later, Lakshmi hires a lawyer who intensifies the moment, highlighting that Neelam’s action of sending the custody papers shows that the case is already in their hands. However, Aunt Rano supports and encourages Lakshmi to fight for her daughter, Paro. On the other hand, Rohan and Paro plan to reunite Rishi and Lakshmi and live together as a family.

Rishi, wondering about what will happen next, comes up with a new idea to bring Lakshmi back into the house. Later, during the courtroom drama, other housemates support Neelam, whereas Aayush, Rishi, and Dadi support Lakshmi. Neelam’s lawyer makes false allegations against Lakshmi, leaving Rishi tense. Neelam’s lawyer asks the court not to pass the decision only considering Lakshmi as Paro’s mother but also whether she will be able to give her a good life or not. Rishi and Lakshmi both stand in the witness box.

What will be the final decision? It will be interesting to see who gets Paro’s custody.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?