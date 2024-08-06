Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Rishi Gets Trapped Between Lakshmi And Malishka

In Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti), Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), and Malishka. Rishi becomes happy after Lakshmi states that she is Rishi’s wife. However, Neelam becomes furious after Lakshmi exposes Malishka and Rishi’s illegal marriage in the court. Neelam comes to Lakshmi, confronting her. But Lakshmi denies her demand.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi meets Lakshmi. Rishi expresses his wish to live with her and Paro. But Lakshmi denies it, emphasizing that her life has become a mess because of Rishi. Lakshmi blames Rishi for all the bad things happening in her life. But Rishi takes a stand for himself, revealing that he is also going through a lot of pain. At the end of the conversation, Rishi promises Lakshmi to stop Neelam, but in return, she has to fulfill his demand, which he will reveal after Lakshmi wins the case.

On the other hand, Aayush confronts Shalu. Aayush highlights that he only wanted her to see her happy and questions why she washed off his chemistry with her. Shalu tries to leave without answering, but Aayush stops her, demanding an answer. Meanwhile, Malishka questions Rishi for not being with her. She highlights that Lakshmi does whatever she wishes, but why can’t Malishka do that? However, Rishi stays firm. Rishi gets trapped between Malishka and Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?