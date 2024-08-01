Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Rishi Plans To Bring Lakshmi Back Into His Life, Neelam Becomes Furious

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees nail-biting twists with ups and downs in Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) life. During the courtroom drama for Paro’s custody, Neelam becomes furious to show Lakshmi her place. Neelam’s lawyer makes false allegations about Lakshmi. At the same time, Lakshmi asks the lawyer to use respectful words.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Rishi and Lakshmi come into the witness box to share their part of the story. Lakshmi’s lawyer suggests she say all the bad things Rishi did to her. But Lakshmi doesn’t feel okay doing this. She questions her lawyer if she can only talk about herself, how she raised her daughter, and what she means to her.

On the other hand, Rishi comes up with a master plan just before the courtroom drama. He thinks of getting close to Paro on a level that she wishes to live with him. When Paro comes to live with Rishi, Lakshmi will come automatically. Rishi wonders if Paro can help him bring Lakshmi back into his life. Aayush feels guilty because of his DNA testing ideas, Paro’s truth is exposed, and Lakshmi is facing all the problems.

With Rishi’s plan, it seems he will give answers in court in a way that will help him make Lakshmi return to the Oberoi house.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?