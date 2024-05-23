Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Dadi Reveals Paro Is Rishi’s Daughter, Lakshmi Gets Scared

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been a rollercoaster of emotions in the past few days. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) bravely reveals that Paro is his daughter, but Karishma vehemently disagrees, and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) is torn between revealing the truth and protecting her family. The tension escalates when Karishma demands a DNA test, a move that sends shivers down Malishka’s spine as she already knows the truth is Rishi and Lakshmi’s daughter.

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting twist when Dadi reveals that Paro is Rishi’s daughter. Knowing about Paro’s identity and the good news that Lakshmi is alive, Dadi becomes happy. She compares Rishi with Paro’s photo and shares that Paro looks like Rishi, which makes it evident that she is his daughter. Hearing this, Rishi rejoices with happiness. Dadi also suggests that there is no need to do a DNA test because we already know the truth. However, Karishma won’t let things pass so easily; she will get the DNA done and prove Paro is not Rishi’s daughter.

Later, a worried Lakshmi takes Paro with her to her Aunt’s house. As Paro sleeps peacefully, Lakshmi’s mind is filled with apprehension about the future. The fear of the Oberois snatching Paro from her grips her heart. Shalu, understanding her sister’s anxiety, tries to console her. Meanwhile, Malishka and Anuksha, aware of the impending storm, are filled with tension and uncertainty.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?