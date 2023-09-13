Television | Spoilers

Lakshmi is tensed about Shalu and Aayush decides to go ahead with the marriage. Lakshmi comes dressed as a bride and sits beside Vikrant to complete the marriage ritual in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Goons take proper care of Lakshmi and mention that she is special to their boss. When Lakshmi questions about the boss, Vikrant comes in front of her and she is shocked to see him.

Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) comes dressed as a groom in front of Lakshmi and asks her to get ready as a bride. Saloni brings the bridal wear for Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Vikrant asks Saloni to make Lakshmi wear the bridal outfit. While Vikrant leaves Saloni reveals to Lakshmi that Vikrant has gone mad and he has also kidnapped Shalu and Aayush. Saloni asks Lakshmi to marry Vikrant if she wishes to save her sister and Aayush. Lakshmi is shocked by Vikrant’s actions.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi is tensed about Shalu and Aayush decides to go ahead with the marriage. Lakshmi comes dressed as a bride and sits beside Vikrant to complete the marriage ritual. She cries and wishes for a miracle to happen. Meanwhile, Rishi is still trying to find out Lakshmi’s whereabouts.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 698 12th September 2023 Written Episode Update

What will happen next? Will Rishi stop Lakshmi and Vikrant’s marriage?

