Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi and Neelam’s hit and miss moment

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi takes special care of Rohan which makes Parvati jealous and she plays pranks with Rohan. Soon, Rohan and Parvati end up fighting and Lakshmi tries to solve their fights. However, Lakshmi decides to teach them a lesson to love each other. Hence, she comes up with a plan wherein she puts them in such a situation wherein they showcase care and love for each other.

Lakshmi gets happy when the two unite and come together. Later, the principal asks Lakshmi to go to the city for the school function. Lakshmi returns home and reveals to Shalu about the principal’s decision to send her to city for the function. However, Shalu asks Lakshmi to not go to the city as it would revive her old memories. Lakshmi gets into dilemma and thinks about her decision to go to the city. Meanwhile, Rishi decides to go to the airport to receive Lakshmi teacher.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi comes to the city and the bus halt at a spot. Lakshmi witnesses a gurudwara. On the other hand, Neelam decides to visit the village to meet Rohan. Hence, Neelam also enters the same gurudwara. Though Neelam and Lakshmi visit the same gurudwara but they fail to meet each other as they have a hit and miss moment.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 861 23 February 2024 Written Episode Update

