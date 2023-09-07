Television | Spoilers

Lakshmi, who happens to pass by the room, notices someone’s shadow and opens the door. Lakshmi witnesses Neelam in a semi-conscious state and gets shocked in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Rishi defends Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) when Neelam, Karishma, and Malishka blame her for the mishap that happened on the engagement day. Soon, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) calls the doctor to treat Malishka’s rashes. The doctor visits Oberoi’s house and slowly Malishka’s face redness reduces. Malishka gets happy and hugs Rishi for saving her on her big day.

Rishi and Malishka come down for their engagement ceremony and the guests welcome them. Soon, the couples are told to grace the dance floor and have a romantic time. Malishka (Maera Mishra) and Rishi dance together which makes Aayush and Shalu angry and they come up with a plan. Meanwhile, Neelam goes to her room to get rings for the engagement ceremony. However, she is shocked to see goons inside the room. Neelam and the goons have a major confrontation.

In the coming episode, Neelam soon locks the goons inside her room and runs to save her life. However, her BP drops and she starts feeling uneasy. Neelam locks herself in a room and wishes for someone to come. Lakshmi, who happens to pass by the room, notices someone’s shadow and opens the door. Lakshmi witnesses Neelam in a semi-conscious state and gets shocked. Neelam tries to warn Lakshmi about the goons but falls unconscious.

Will Rishi learn about the goons?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!