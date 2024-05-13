Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Lakshmi Decides To Return To Village, Parvati And Rohan Plan To Run Away

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi has seen interesting drama in the last few days. As seen so far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) meet in the showroom, and once again, they indulge in an argument. Malishka finds out the truth that Parvati is Lakshmi’s daughter. She talks about taking her out of her way, which Neelam overhears and asks her the reason behind. Rishi also agrees with Neelam about safeguarding Parvati.

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see that after meeting Rishi repeatedly, Lakshmi decides to return to the village, to which Shalu agrees. However, Parvati insists on staying here because she wants to live with Rohan and her Dadda. To convince Lakshmi, Parvati agrees to eat all the veggies and obey all her orders, but she wants to stay here. Hearing this, Lakshmi agrees to decide later.

Later, Parvati goes to school, but she is sad, and witnessing her dullness, Rohan asks her why. Parvati shares the truth that Lakshmi has decided to return to the village. Rohan proposes an idea to run away.

Later, Rohan and Parvati will run away to Pune on Rohan’s farmhouse, where the two kids will stay, but soon they will get kidnapped.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?