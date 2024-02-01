Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi nurses Rishi’s wound

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Virendra witnesses Malishka with a locket and warns her to stay away from Lakshmi. Soon, Malishka gets angry and comes up with a plan. Malishka decides to fail Virendra’s car’s brakes to teach him and Lakshmi a lesson. Abhay also decides to support his daughter Malishka, who has been suffering a lot because of Lakshmi.

Malishka hides Lakshmi’s doll under Virendra’s car. Lakshmi tries to find the doll as it was gifted by Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). Malishka tricks her to go under Virendra’s car and find it. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) manages to find the doll and gets happy. Meanwhile, Malishka takes Lakshmi’s photo in such a way that she gets blamed for the car brake failure.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi play in the ground wherein Rishi gets injured. Lakshmi gets worried for him and nurses his wound. Lakshmi promises to always protect him. Meanwhile, Malishka waits for the right moment when Virendra leaves in his car and it meets with accident so that she can blame Lakshmi. The next day, Virendra prepares to leave for a meeting, while Neelam holds sindoor in her hand. Malishka pushes Lakshmi towards Neelam and the sindoor falls on the ground, Neelam and Virendra get worried about the future consequences.

