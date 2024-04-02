Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Lakshmi Searches For Parvati, Rishi Comes Gurdaspur

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Lakshmi gets scared as Parvati is missing. In contrast, Malishka learns that Rishi has left for Gurdaspur to save Parvati. Malishka sadly informs Neelam about this, while Shalu suspects Ranjeet of kidnapping Parvati.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 899 2nd April 2024 Spoiler Update

In the coming episode, the audience will witness that after tirelessly searching, Lakshmi comes to Ranjeet’s father and asks him where Ranjeet has kept her daughter. But Ranjeet’s father refuses to reveal any detail, saying he has no idea about him. Hearing this, Lakshmi gets scared and furious.

On the other hand, Ranjeet plans that now he can make Lakshmi do anything with Parvati getting kidnapped by him. To this, Parvati hints that Ranjeet’s dream will never come true. To this, Ranjeet teases Parvati as if a prince would come to save her. Soon, Rishi comes to Gurdaspur and starts his search for Parvati. Lakshmi also looks for Parvati in the village. So, will Lakshmi and Rishi meet again, and will they be able to save Paro?

Will Rishi be able to find Parvati? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.