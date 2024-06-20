Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Lakshmi Takes Blame On Herself, Malishka Becomes Happy

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major ups and downs in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) gets arrested, and the police officers take Paro to the Juvenile Home. Lakshmi gets hurt when the police officers thank Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) for keeping his GPS on, which helps them find Lakshmi. She feels Rishi purposely got her arrested. Rishi scolds Malishka for getting Lakshmi arrested and separating Paro from her mother.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Lakshmi and Paro once again come to court, where Lakshmi takes Shalu’s blame for herself for running away with Paro. With this, Lakshmi is proven guilty and arrested by the police. While Paro feels hurt by this action, and she expresses her feelings to Rishi. Paro reveals that even though Rishi promised her that he would not let anyone separate her mother now, she got arrested. On the other hand, Malishka enjoys the scene with Anushka and feels happy about the success of her plan.

Seeing how Rishi will get Lakshmi out of the jail will be interesting.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?