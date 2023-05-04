Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi’s car falls off the cliff, Rishi breaks down

Lakshmi takes the bomb in a car and throws it in an isolated place. However, while she goes near the cliff, she witnesses that her car is losing control and it falls off the cliff. Rishi runs towards the hill area and shouts Lakshmi. He hopes to hear Lakshmi’s response. However, when he fails to do so, Rishi breaks down in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi goes to handle the terrorist. Soon, a tussle ensues between Rishi and the terrorist. The latter holds Rishi hostage and asks Lakshmi to bring the minister to a spot. Lakshmi sends the minister to the spot as Rishi’s life is in danger. Meanwhile, she defuses the bomb. The terrorist holds the minister hostage and decides to kill Rishi.

On the other hand, the bomb gets activated again. Lakshmi takes the bomb in a car and throws it in an isolated place. However, while she goes near the cliff, the bomb blast, and her car falls off the cliff. Neelam feels guilty as she regrets not informing Lakshmi about the threat to her life. Neelam, Virendra, and Vikrant worry for Lakshmi and Rishi. Meanwhile, Rishi learns that Lakshmi has gone towards a cliff and decides to follow her. Rishi worries for Lakshmi’s life.

In the coming episode, Rishi gets into Lakshmi’s car. However, Lakshmi decides to save him hence she kicks him out of the car. Rishi fears Lakshmi. Soon, the latter witnesses her car losing control. And the car falls off the cliff. Rishi runs towards the hill area and shouts Lakshmi. He hopes to hear Lakshmi’s response. However, when he fails to do so, Rishi breaks down.

Is Lakshmi alive?

