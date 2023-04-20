Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: OMG! Lakshmi’s life in danger

Lakshmi’s life in danger in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Vikrant brings Lakshmi home and informs the entire family that he is ready to marry Lakshmi. The family feels elated by their decision, and Lakshmi takes the blessing of the family members.

Later, Rishi congratulates Lakshmi and Vikrant on their marriage. Vikrant thanks Rishi, and the latter gets emotional. Neelam decides to fix Vikrant and Lakshmi’s marriage date. Hence, she calls Panditji at home. However, the pandit warns Neelam and informs her about the big trouble in Vikrant and Lakshmi’s marriage. Neelam gets worried. Soon, the pandit asks Neelam to get Lakshmi-Vikrant and Malishka-Rishi married on the same date. Neelam agrees to the same.

In the coming episode, Priest informs Neelam that Rishi’s markesh dosh is now shifted to Lakshmi’s kundali. He also informs that Lakshmi’s life is in danger today. Neelam doesn’t tell Rishi about the warning given by the priest. Soon, Rishi decides to send Lakshmi for a meeting. Neelam asks Lakshmi to go as this will keep her away from the family, and the family will be safe.

What will happen next? Who will save Lakshmi from danger?

