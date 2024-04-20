Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Malishka Gets Excited For Anniversary, Rishi Invites Lakshmi To The Party

The popular television show on Zee TV, Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is gearing up for an interesting twist. According to the plot, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) moves to Rano’s home in the city with Parvati and Shalu to live there. At the same time, Lakshmi gets a job as a teacher in Parvati’s school. Later, Ranjeet decides to follow Lakshmi to the city. While Malishka prepares for an unforgettable anniversary

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will witness an interesting twist when Lakshmi hopes that everything will be fine now, to which Shalu agrees. Later, Parvati takes blessings from God on her 1st day of school, and soon Lakshmi takes her to school in an auto while Rishi’s car is beside the auto in the traffic. On the other hand, Anushka expresses her enthusiasm for the anniversary party, and Malishka gets excited. Later, Ayush gets Shocked witnessing Shalu in front of her. At night, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) calls Lakshmi’s teacher and invites her to the grand anniversary party.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes completely after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend.

