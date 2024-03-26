Television | Spoilers

Rohan plans to buy gift for Lakshmi teacher and hence takes her to the mall. Meanwhile, Malishka also enters the same mall and witness Lakshmi. She gets panicked and looks for Lakshmi in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rohan saves Lakshmi from the clutches of Rajneet’s henchmen and stop Rajneet and Lakshmi’s marriage. Acting quickly, Rohan dispatches his friend to rescue Shalu while he himself grabs a water pipe and drench Rajneet, disrupting the proceedings. Lakshmi hugs Rohan tightly and thanks him for saving her.

Rishi and Lakshmi celebrate Holi with Parvati and Rohan respectively. They gear up for Parvati and Rohan’s departure. While Rishi helps Parvati in packing, Lakshmi assist Rohan. They both are emotionally connected with the kids hence feel the separation pain. Parvati and Rohan spend last night with Rishi and Lakshmi in their arms.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi brings Rohan to the city. However, Rohan plans to buy gift for Lakshmi teacher and hence takes her to the mall. Meanwhile, Malishka also enters the same mall and witness Lakshmi. She gets panicked and looks for Lakshmi. However, Malishka fails to have an encounter with her. Malishka returns home and tells Kiran about the entire mall incident.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 891 25 March 2024 Written Episode Update

