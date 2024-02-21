Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam decides to bring back Rohan from Lakshmi’s house

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi and Lakshmi fail to meet each other after several hit and miss moments. Later, Rishi meets the principal, who reveals that Rohan will stay at Lakshmi’s house. Initially, Rishi hesitates but later he agrees. Lakshmi gets happy and takes Rohan to her house. Dadi welcomes Rohan and Lakshmi decides to prepare something special for him to eat.

Lakshmi hears Sudha’s emotional plea wherein she reveals how Sahukaar Thakur has snatched their land and is not ready to give even after repaying the loan. Soon, Lakshmi decides to help and goes to meet the Sahukaar. Lakshmi fights with him for Sudha’s justice. She hands over the money and tears off the fake land paper. Thakur gets angry by Lakshmi’s actions.

In the coming episode, Rishi returns home and informs Neelam about Rohan staying in Gurdaspur at Lakshmi teacher’s house. Neelam gets angry hearing the name Lakshmi and asks Rishi to bring back Rohan. When Rishi tries to calm Neelam and explain her the situation, she decides to herself go and get Rohan from Lakshmi’s house.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 858 20 February 2024 Written Episode Update

