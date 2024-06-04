Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Neelam Gets Admitted To Hospital, Rishi Panicked

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi has seen major ups and downs in the past few days. As seen so far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) get locked in the bathroom during the birthday party. Later, Malishka plans to trap Lakshmi and her daughter Paro in her cunning plan. She has decided to harm Neelam and put the blame on Paro.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Neelam go near the cake. Soon, the glass wall in the backdrop falls on her, as Malishka planned, so that she could blame Paro. However, nobody has any idea how it happened, and Neelam’s sister, Anchal, is blaming the decorators.

When the wall falls, Neelam gets badly hurt and is soon admitted to the hospital. But she has lost so much blood that she now needs blood, which leaves Rishi in a deep panic. The interesting twist is that Lakshmi’s blood group matches Neelam’s, and she will save her by donating blood. It will be interesting to see how the story further unfolds.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?