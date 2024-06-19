Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Oh No! Lakshmi Gets Jailed, Rishi Becomes Furious On Malishka

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen interesting twists in the past few days with gripping storylines. According to the previous episode, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) come close to each other during Ishita’s wedding festivities. Paro expresses her fear of losing Lakshmi to Rishi. On the other hand, Malishka conspires to separate Rishi and Lakshmi. She finds out about Lakshmi’s whereabouts and shares the information with the police officer.

In the upcoming episode, you will see major drama when Lakshmi gets arrested. After Rishi and Lakshmi perform Puja together, Rishi takes Lakshmi in his arms, creating a romantic moment. Soon, police come to Kerala to arrest Lakshmi and take Paro to the Juvenile Home. As soon as the police officers came, they thanked Rishi for keeping his GPS on, which helped them to track the location. Hearing this, Lakshmi feels hurt as she thinks Rishi planned this to get Lakshmi arrested and separate her from Paro. Though Rishi tries to prove himself innocent, Lakshmi, hurt by his gestures, quietly leaves with the police officers.

However, Rishi promises Lakshmi to bail her out and save Paro. Soon, he returns to Mumbai and his home. He shouts Malishka’s name and questions her. Rishi blames Malishka for putting up false accusations on Paro and getting Lakshmi jailed.

It will be interesting to see what new drama the audience will experience during Rishi and Lakshmi’s reunion.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?