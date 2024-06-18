Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Paro Confesses Her Fear To Rishi, Malishka Conspires

Zee TV‘s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major ups and downs in the last few days with a gripping storyline. According to the previous episode, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) get dressed as typical South Indians in traditional attire for Ishita’s wedding festivities. While Paro also looked cute in a South Indian skirt and top. Paro and Lakshmi get enchanted by seeing Rishi in a traditional way, while Rishi also gets emotional. Paro lovingly applies ‘Kala Tika’ behind Rishi’s ear to protect him from bad omen. In contrast, Lakshmi confesses to Paro her love for Rishi.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Rishi indulge in some wholesome conversation with Paro, in which the little girl confesses her fear of losing Lakshmi. Rishi consoles Paro and ensures that he will never let that happen. Later, Malishka calls Rishi and asks him about his whereabouts. Rishi lies to her, which Malishka notices when she hears the background noise of South Indians. However, Rishi ignores Malishka.

Terrified by the situation, Malishka conspires to separate Rishi and Lakshmi. She goes to the police station and reveals the whereabouts of Lakshmi and Paro. On the other hand, Ishita’s mother blesses Rishi and Lakshmi as a couple and wishes them to stay together forever. For a ritual, Rishi takes Lakshmi in his arms and takes a round of the holy place.

It will be interesting to see how Rishi and Lakshmi will unite amidst Malishka’s conspiracy.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?