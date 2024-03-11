Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Parvati saves Neelam from eating spoiled food

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rohan, who is returning from his school, overhears two goons talking about destroying Lakshmi’s crops in her farm. Soon, Rohan comes home and informs Lakshmi and Shalu about the same. The two women take sticks and heads towards their farm to stop the goons. Lakshmi and Shalu witness the goons and start beating them. They manage to save the farm with the help of Rohan.

Rishi and Parvati bond and spend time with each other. Amidst their special moments, Parvati calls Rishi dad. However, Neelam overhears Parvati calling Rishi dad and gets angry. She asks Rishi whether Parvati is her own daughter and also warns Parvati to not call Rishi her dad. However, Paravti gets upset and refuses to agree to Neelam’s order.

In the coming episode, Neelam, Rishi, Parvati and other family members sit for their dinner. However, as soon as Neelam is about to take her first bite, Parvati goes and stop her. Neelam gets angry at Parvati. However, the little girl explains that the food has excess slat which can hamper her health hence she stopped her. Neelam gets surprised and Rishi takes Parvati for saving her mother from eating spoiled food.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 877 9 March 2024 Written Episode Update

