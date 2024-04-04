Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Ranjeet Forces Lakshmi To Marry Him

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Rishi searched Parvati here and there, but he could not find her anywhere. In contrast, Parvati is behind Rishi, but before he sees her, Ranjeet’s goons again kidnap Parvati. On the other hand, Rishi finds Ranjeet’s goons and asks them where his daughter is but questions him about his relationship with Parvati. Agitated with the goons, Rishi beats them and says Parvati is his daughter and he won’t leave without her.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 901 4th April 2024 Written Update

In the coming episode, viewers will witness Lakshmi and Shalu coming to the place where Ranjeet asked her to. Ranjeet comes out laughing and asks his men to prepare Lakshmi for marriage. But Lakshmi warns Ranjeet that when a woman becomes a mother, then they get infinite power.

However, Ranjeet’s goons grab Lakshmi to get her ready. On the other hand, Rishi looks for Parvati on the streets when Parvati throws a stone at him from behind. But soon, the goons take her with them, and Rishi quickly turns back to see.

So, will Rishi find Parvati? And how will Lakshmi save herself from Ranjeet’s cunning plan? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.