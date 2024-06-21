Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi Accuses Police Officers, Lakshmi Gets Hurt

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major twists in the past few days. As per the previous episode, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) gets arrested after the police track Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) location. Knowing this truth, Lakshmi feels hurt because Rishi broke her trust and made her an emotional fool to get her arrested and separate her from Paro. Later in the court Lakshmi takes all the blame on her of Paro and Shalu which results in getting her arrested. While Malishka and Anushka enjoy the scene Paro expresses her disappointment to Rishi.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Malishka share with Neelam that Lakshmi got arrested and Rishi did that, which surprises Neelam. On the other hand, Rishi goes to the police officers, accusing them of lying that Rishi kept his GPS location on to geg Lakshmi arrested. However, the police officers don’t listen to him. Later Rishi decides to get Lakshmi out of jail in any situation. While Neelam praises Rishi for getting Lakshmi arrested. On the other hand, Shalu takes care of Paro.

It will be interesting to see if Rishi can get Lakshmi bailed out or if Malishka wins again.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?