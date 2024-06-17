Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi And Lakshmi Come Close, Malishka Worried

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed interesting dramas in the last few days. According to the previous episode, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) breaks down in front of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and begs not to take her daughter away. Rishi consoles Lakshmi and promises to stand by her side. On the other hand, Lakshmi interrogates Shalu to see if she has shared the details about her whereabouts with Rishi, but Shalu denies it, while Aayush comes to meet her.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Malishka, worried, decide to get help from Neelam to separate Lakshmi and Rishi. Malishka reveals the truth that Rishi is out not for a business meeting, but he has gone in search of Lakshmi and Paro, which leaves Neelam in shock. On the other hand, Rishi, Lakshmi, and Paro get dressed as South Indians in traditional attire. During Ishita’s wedding festivities, Lakshmi and Rishi come close to each other because of Paro. While walking, Rishi and Lakshmi bump into each other, creating a romantic moment. While Paro adores her father, she applies a ‘Kala Tika’ behind his ear.

It will be interesting to see whether Malishka separates Rishi and Lakshmi once again or fails to implement her plan this time.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?