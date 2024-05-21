Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi And Lakshmi Fight For Paro, Karishma Pushed Shalu out

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is preparing for a high-voltage drama. As the plot unfolds, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) find themselves in a life-or-death situation, fighting with the kidnappers to save Paro and other children. The tension escalates when Malishka, witnessing Rishi and Lakshmi’s bond, starts to fear. On the other hand, Rishi is hit with a shocking revelation-Paro is Lakshmi’s daughter. This revelation leaves him wondering if Paro could be his own daughter.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Rishi and Lakshmi come to Oberoi house, where Neelam is not present today. Lakshmi, determined, decides to take Paro with her and return to the village. However, Rishi, equally determined, keeps pressing Lakshmi for answers about Paro’s father. He tries to prevent Lakshmi from taking Paro away, but his efforts are in vain. The power struggle between them reaches its peak, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

On the other hand, Shalu comes to Oberoi’s house, where Karishma pushes her out. But Shalu returns and greets Avinash, which makes Karishma furious. But Shalu doesn’t hesitate to backfire; she gives a befitting reply to Karishma.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?