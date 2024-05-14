Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi And Lakshmi To Reunite To Save Rohan And Parvati?

Aishwarya Khare (Lakshmi) and Rohit Suchanti (Rishi), popularly known as #RishMi from Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, have captured the hearts of the audience and become household names in the industry. In the recent episodes, viewers watched how Rishi and Lakshmi prepare for Rohan (Shreyansh Kaurav) and Parvati’s (Trisha Sarda) annual day by taking them shopping, respectively. While the whole family is also in the mall, Lakshmi and Rishi run into each other, and she questions him about getting married to Malishka (Maera Misshra). On the other hand, Paro shares with Rohan that Lakshmi wants to go back to the village.

In the upcoming episode, Rohan suggests Paro run away so that Lakshmi cannot take her village. Soon, Rohan comes home with Paro and steals money from Rishi’s jacket. Though Paro insists Rohan not steal money, he asks her to support him. Meanwhile, Anushka spots the kids, but they manipulate her and leave.

As everyone in Oberoi house frets over Rohan’s whereabouts, Lakshmi also ponders over Paro’s absence. The suspense heightens when Rishi discovers that Paro is also missing, leading them to embark on a frantic search. The tension escalates when Rohan and Paro are unexpectedly kidnapped, adding a thrilling twist to the storyline. The upcoming episode promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats as Rishi and Lakshmi join forces to find Rohan and Paro.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?