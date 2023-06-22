Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Vikrant to get into a fight

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen, Lakshmi goes to the storeroom but she and Rishi get trapped inside. Neelam calls Rishi to know his whereabouts. However, he lies to Neelam and doesn’t tell her he is in the outhouse with Lakshmi.

Later, Aayush, Virendra and Vikrant look for Lakshmi at the outhouse and find Rishi’s phone. Neelam learns about Rishi being trapped in the outhouse and worries for him. Aayush and Vikrant find Rishi and Lakshmi, and Rishi brings an unconscious Lakshmi home. The family starts taking care of Lakshmi. Neelam gets bothered by Rishi’s dedication towards Lakshmi.

In the coming episode, Aayush, Bani, and Shalu make a pack and support Rishi in exposing Vikrant. Aayush asks Lakshmi about her decision to marry an unfaithful man Vikrant. However, Lakshmi makes a firm decision and informs him that she wants to marry Vikrant and leave this house. Meanwhile, Rishi and Vikrant meet each other, wherein Rishi challenges Vikrant that he would never let the marriage happen. However, Vikrant promises to marry Lakshmi. Amidst their talk, they hold each other’s collars and fight.

What will happen next? Will Lakshmi learn about Vikrant and Rishi’s fight?

