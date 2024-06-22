Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi Decides To Help Lakshmi, Neelam Gets Upset

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major twists in the last few days. According to the previous episode, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) takes the blame on her in court, and she gets jailed for her crime. While Paro questions Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) why he didn’t help her and Lakshmi. On the other hand, Malishka becomes happy seeing Lakshmi in the jail. In contrast, Neelam praises Rishi for getting Lakshmi jailed for her crime.

In the upcoming episode, you will see the Oberoi family gather in the hall for lunch, where Rishi announces that he will help Lakshmi come out of jail. Hearing this, Neelam gets upset. She expresses her grief of losing her husband and bursts out crying. In anger, Neelam goes to her room. Later, Shalu enters the house and asks who did the FIR on Paro. Everyone takes Rishi’s name, but he himself has no idea when he filed an FIR, creating a misunderstanding between Rishi and Shalu. Shalu also reveals the truth that Lakshmi didn’t do anything but took all the blame on her to save her and Paro. However, Rishi looks clueless and unable to decide what he will do next.

It will be interesting to see how Rishi will convince Neelam and help Lakshmi come out of jail.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?