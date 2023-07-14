ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi feels betrayed by Lakshmi

Vikrant insults Rishi in front of Lakshmi and the latter remains silent which makes Rishi upset. Rishi again tries to explain her that Vikrant is a wrong guy. However, Lakshmi refuses to believe Rishi and calls him Liar in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jul,2023 12:55:29
Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is an engrossing story that has won viewers’ hearts. According to the storyline, Malishka resorts to an unconventional method, driven by her determination to make Vikrant realize the pain he inflicted upon Rishi. She confronts Vikrant and Saloni, issuing a stern threat that stuns them. Malishka demands that Saloni slap Vikrant to make him experience the same anguish he caused Rishi. Reluctantly, Saloni is forced to comply with Malishka’s demand.

The Oberoi family prepares for the joyous occasion of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Vikrant’s (Mohit Malhotra) mehendi ceremony. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) seizes the opportunity to talk privately with Lakshmi. However, their interaction is abruptly interrupted by Vikrant, who enters the scene with a gift. Vikrant presents Lakshmi with beautiful bangles, which she graciously accepts. Vikrant deliberately makes Rishi jealous as he leans closer to Lakshmi and confesses his love for her.

In the coming episode, Vikrant insults Rishi in front of Lakshmi, and the latter remains silent, which makes Rishi upset. The latter leaves and goes to his room. Lakshmi comes to speak to Rishi. The latter tells Lakshmi he is hurt as she didn’t take a stand when Vikrant was insulting him. Soon, Rishi again tries to explain to her that Vikrant is the wrong guy. However, Lakshmi refuses to believe Rishi and calls him Liar. Rishi breaks down and pushes Lakshmi away. He also mentions that she would regret her decision to marry Vikrant.

What will happen next? Will Rishi ruin their mehendi ceremony?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

