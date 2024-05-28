Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi Finds Out Paro Is His Daughter, Aayush Reveals About Lakshmi’s Truth

Zee TV‘s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi has seen a nail-biting twist in the last few days. According to the plot, Neelam declares in front of everyone that Paro is not Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) daughter, which upsets Rishi while Malishka feels relief. Later, Neelam asks Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) to stay in the house until Rohan’s birthday.

In a surprising turn of events, Rishi finds out that Paro is his daughter. As Paro is in the house, Rishi spends some quality time feeding Rohan and Paro. While Rishi feeds Paro, the little girl stops and asks to give her sweets first, as she likes to eat sweets first, which is Rishi’s habit. Acknowledging this, Rishi feels that Paro is undoubtedly his daughter. Soon, Paro reveals her full name, i.e., Parvati.

After hearing this, Rishi gets emotional, and he is sure that Paro is his daughter, as earlier, Rishi and Lakshmi decided that they would name their daughter Parvati. Later, Rishi comes out of the room and sobs, feeling like Paro is his daughter, but does not know why Lakshmi is hiding the truth. Later, Aayush goes to Rishi and intensifies the situation, revealing that Lakshmi was pregnant when she left the house. Rishi panics upon hearing this, and he questions Aayush for not sharing this earlier, to which Aayush expresses his concern.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?