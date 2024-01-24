Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi lifts Malishka in arms during Lohri celebration

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Dadi and Aayush plan a smart act wherein Aayush falls on the ground and Dadi claims it to be her mistake due to which Aayush got injured. Dadi asks for forgiveness from the family. However, they ask her to not do so at it was unintentional. Soon, Dadi reveals that Lakshmi also unintentionally wounded Neelam but she got the punishment.

The family realizes their mistake and forgive Lakshmi. Neelam also accepts her as her daughter and Lakshmi promises to take special care of Neelam. Dadi tells Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) about the Lohri celebration and asks him to perform ritual along with Lakshmi. Rishi agrees to do so. Meanwhile, Dadi and Karishma make preparations for Lohri festival. Meanwhile, Malishka learns about the same and pledges to ruin Rishi-Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) Lohri celebration and promises to complete ritual with Rishi.

In the coming episode, Rishi, Lakshmi, Malishka and other family member dress up for Lohri celebration. Rishi and Lakshmi bond during the festivities. Malishka gets furious and plans a smart move. Malishka fakes an act of hurting her leg and informs Rishi about the same. Soon, Rishi lifts her in arms and brings her up in the room. Malishka tries to come close to Rishi in her room.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 831 23 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Dadi and Karishma make preparations for Lohri festival. Meanwhile, Malishka learns about the same and pledges to ruin Rishi-Lakshmi’s Lohri celebration.