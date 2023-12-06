Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi makes a special request for Lakshmi in front of the police

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, the doctor and police decide to take Lakshmi to mental asylum for her treatment. However, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) refuses to go alone and asks Rishi to join him. Meanwhile, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) stops the police and doctors from taking Lakshmi away from her. While the two separate, they get emotional.

Malishka gets happy after Lakshmi is dragged to the mental asylum. Rishi worries for Lakshmi and decides to get her back anyhow. While Malishka talks about her evil plan with Karishma and Sonal, Neelam overhears the conversation and slaps Malishka for sending Lakshmi to mental asylum. She mentions how Lakshmi is important for Rishi and he is getting worried now. Neelam and Malishka exchange some war of words too.

In the coming episode, Rishi goes behind Lakshmi along with Shalu, Ayush and Bani. He witnesses Lakshmi’s emotional state and gets upset. Soon, he lands at the police station and begs in front of the officer for Lakshmi. He asks him to let Lakshmi be out of the mental asylum because she is innocent and needs a house to recover.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 782 5 December 2023 Written Episode Update

