Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi realizes his mistake, forgives Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Karishma, Malishka and Sonia demand to send Lakshmi to mental asylum again as she is a threat for the family. Lakshmi gets worried and hugs Rishi. She tries to reveal to Rishi that she is innocent but he stands silent. Lakshmi believes Rishi also doesn’t trust her and gets upset.

Rishi witnesses that everyone in the house find Lakshmi culprit, hence, he decides to give Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) a big punishment. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) as a punishment refuses to speak to Lakshmi. The latter breaks down and begs Rishi to not give her this punishment. Later, in front of god’s idol, she cries while her sisters come and comfort her.

In the coming episode, Dadi and Aayush plan a smart act wherein Aayush falls on the ground and Dadi claims it to be her mistake due to which Aayush got injured. Dadi asks for forgiveness from the family. However, they ask her to not do so at it was unintentional. Soon, Dadi reveals that Lakshmi also unintentionally wounded Neelam but she got the punishment. The family realizes their mistake and forgive Lakshmi. Neelam also accepts her as her daughter and Lakshmi promises to take special care of Neelam.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 829 21 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Rishi witnesses that everyone in the house find Lakshmi culprit, hence, he decides to give Lakshmi a big punishment. Rishi as a punishment refuses to speak to Lakshmi.