Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi Romances Lakshmi, Feeds Her Vadapav

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major dramas in the past few days due to Paro’s arrest. According to the previous episode, Neelam returns home from the hospital. While Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) heads in search of Paro, Malishka is left jealous. On the other hand, Anchal provokes Neelam against Paro by revealing that the incident happened during the party because of her. Later, Rishi gets a hint about Paro and Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) whereabouts.

In the surprising turn of events in the upcoming episode, Rishi finds out Paro and Lakshmi’s whereabouts and comes to meet them in Kerala. On his way to Kerala, Rishi wonders about Lakshmi. He wanders Lakshmi close to himself and romances her while they enjoy Mumbai’s famous street food, Vadapav. But as soon as Rishi lands in Kerala, the locals consider him someone else and become enemies of his life.

However, before things could go wrong, Paro enters the scene, saving Rishi. Later, Rishi tells everyone that he is here to meet his daughter and not to run away with anyone. Lakshmi, after ages, dresses like a pretty doll in a traditional silk lehenga for her friend Ishita’s wedding. It will be interesting to see how Malishka will separate Rishi, Lakshmi, and Paro.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?