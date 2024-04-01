Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi Rushes To Save Paro

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Paro plays in the hall, but as soon as Lakshmi enters the house, she can’t find Paro in the home, and she starts looking for her. Lakshmi’s sister also searches for her, but Paro cannot be seen anywhere. Soon, they find Paro’s phone thrown on the floor, to which Lakshmi says she couldn’t understand what was happening as Paro was talking with Mr. Oberoi.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 898 1st April 2024 spoiler Update

In the coming episode, viewers will witness Ranjeet decide that Lakshmi has to marry her and plan about it this time. As soon as Rishi finds out that Paro is missing, he decides to save her. Later, Malishka calls Rishi, and she learns that Rishi is headed towards Gurdaspur to save Parvati. She asks him why he is bothered. Rishi replies to Malishka that Paro is his daughter, and he has to save her.

Malishka shares this news with Neelam very sadly, which leaves her in shock. At the same time, Lakshmi gets scared about Paro and expresses her concern to Shalu. Soon, Shalu suspects this might be Ranjeet’s plan.

So, how will Rishi save Parvati? What will Lakshmi do now? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.