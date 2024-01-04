Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi saves Lakshmi from Balwinder and Doctor

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Doctor comes and locks Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) in the room. Meanwhile, Balwinder comes to the hospital and takes unconscious Rishi along with him. He keeps him at an isolated place. Meanwhile, Lakshmi worried about Rishi prays to god for his wellbeing.

On the other hand, Ayush tries to reach out to Rishi but fails to do so. Hence, he gets worried for Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and goes to the hospital. The guard refuses to allow Aayush to enter the asylum but later agrees to let him in to just see Lakshmi. Aayush witnesses Lakshmi happy interacting with the nurse and feel relieved. On the other hand, Rishi wakes up and finds himself trapped in a godown. He tries to open the rope of his hand and decides to escape from Balwinder’s clutches.

In the coming episode, Balwinder comes to the hospital and tries to take Lakshmi along. However, Rishi enters and beats up Balwinder. The doctor and Balwinder attack on Rishi. Meanwhile, a man, who comes with Balwinder puts a knife on Lakshmi’s neck. However, Aayush, Shalu and Bani enter the picture and start beating everyone. Soon, they end up calling the police. Lakshmi gets happy and hug Rishi for saving her.

