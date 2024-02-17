Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi saves Parvati from a scorpion

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi and Rohan come to Gurdaspur in their car. While their car is parked, a few goons witness the car keys and decides to steal the car. However, Parvati witnesses them and fights with them to get the keys back. Rishi watches Parvati and goes to her rescue but the goons get scared and run away. Parvati and Rishi finally meet each other and share a cute moment.

Parvati and Rohan play with each other in the school’s park while Rishi goes to meet the principal. Lakshmi witnesses Rohan and Parvati’s cute bond and gets happy. Rohan then asks Lakshmi to meet his father and asks her to come along. Meanwhile, Shalu comes and takes Lakshmi and Parvati along to the store room.

In the coming episode, Parvati and Rohan play in the garden while Rishi imagines his happy moment with Lakshmi. Soon, Rishi realizes that he was daydreaming and goes near the kids. Soon, Rohan witnesses a scorpion on Parvati’s back and informs Rishi. Parvati gets scared but Rishi manages to hit the scorpion and saves Parvati. The latter gets emotional and hugs Rishi.

