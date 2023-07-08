ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi vows to protect Lakshmi from Vikrant

Rishi’s protective and concerned behaviour toward Lakshmi irks Malishka. Meanwhile, Rishi worries for Lakshmi and thinks he will not let her marry Vikrant in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Jul,2023 11:35:25
Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Rishi wakes up, and Malishka informs the family. Lakshmi goes home without meeting Rishi. However, Rishi asks for Lakshmi at the hospital. When the family fails to find Lakshmi at the hospital, Rishi heads home to meet her.

Rishi speaks to Lakshmi and reveals that Vikrant is not a good guy for her. He also mentions that Vikrant is already a married man. When Lakshmi does not respond to Rishi’s allegations against Vikrant, Rishi keeps his hand on Lakshmi’s head and mentions that he is telling the truth. Soon, Malishka enters the picture and questions Rishi whether he is interested in marrying her. Rishi refuses to marry her, which shocks Malishka.

In the coming episode, Rishi’s protective and concerned behaviour toward Lakshmi irks Malishka. She tells Rishi that once Lakshmi leaves the house after her marriage with Vikrant, she will not let anyone take her name. Meanwhile, Rishi worries for Lakshmi and thinks he will not let her marry Vikrant.

What will happen next? Will Rishi manage to stop the wedding?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: Exclusive: Zahrah S Khan to play pivotal role in Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News