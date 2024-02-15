Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s daughter Parvati saves his car from goons

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Parvati returns home with Shalu and Lakshmi wherein she questions about her father to Lakshmi. However, the latter remains speechless. Meanwhile, at Oberoi mansion, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) adopts a son named Rohan and he gets injured while running around. Neelam gets worried and scolds Rishi for not taking proper care of Rohan. Later, Rohan’s principal talks to Rishi about sending Rohan to the village for a program on the school’s behalf.

Parvati’s principal tells Lakshmi about sending Parvati to the city for a program on the school’s behalf. Initially, Lakshmi hesitate to send Parvati but later agrees. Meanwhile, Rishi also agrees to send Rohan to Gurdaspur where Lakshmi resides. However, he decides to speak to the principal of the school. While he calls on the school number, Lakshmi answers the call and Rishi gets shocked to hear Lakshmi’s voice.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Rohan come to Gurdaspur in their car. While their car is parked, a few goons witness the car keys and decides to steal the car. However, Parvati witnesses them and fights with them to get the keys back. Rishi watches Parvati and goes to her rescue but the goons get scared and run away. Parvati and Rishi finally meet each other and share a cute moment.

