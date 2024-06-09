Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Shalu Runs Away With Paro, Lakshmi Begs God

In Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees an interesting drama when Paro gets accused of trying to harm Neelam. As per the previous episode, During the courtroom drama, Anchal’s lawyer makes serious allegations against Paro, which leaves Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) in tears. However, when the lawyer requests to send Paro Juvenile Home forever, Lakshmi stands up to speak for her daughter, which results in Anchal indulging in an argument with her. In contrast, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) tries to support Paro.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Lakshmi beg God to save her little daughter Paro, and she also takes a pledge that if Paro gets troubled, she will make the Oberoi family pay the price. Later, in panic, Shalu wonders how she will protect Paro, and she comes up with an idea to take her away from here. Shalu, very smartly in the Juvenile Home, asks Paro to come to her. Soon, she runs away with the little girl so that the final hearing will be postponed, and they will have some time to prove Paro’s innocence.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds and whether Shalu’s move will benefit them or become a new problem.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?