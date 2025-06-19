Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Unnati exacts revenge; sends Reet back to her house

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Unnati’s (Sehaj Rajput) big expose leading to immense repercussions in all relationships in the Chaudhary and Suryavanshi houses. As we know, Reet (Ayushi Khurana) was instrumental in exposing Unnati’s fake pregnancy and the series of lies that she wove around her pregnancy. It came as a shocker to the Suryavanshis as well as Dhruv. Dhruv ended up breaking all ties with her. Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) remained in shock, as he blamed himself for his sister’s immature scheming plans that shook relationships. At this juncture, we saw Unnati and Sharda Bua joining hands, determined to ruin Reet’s happiness and send her out of the house.

The upcoming drama will see Unnati being the catalyst in sending Reet out of the house. She will argue with Raghav on the system of Aata Saata that happened between both families. As per the system, Unnati’s claim will be to send Reet back home, as she has been sent home by Dhruv. Raghav will rebel and stand tall to protect his wife. But Unnati will have the upper hand and will threaten to end her life, which will give Raghav more jitters. All of this will result in Reet taking the shocking decision of respecting the rules by which the two pairs of marriages happened earlier. Reet will bid a tearful adieu to all in the family. Raghav and Reet will be distraught while Unnati will be happy.

What will happen next?

