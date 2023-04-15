Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Lakshmi reveals to Vikrant her marriage with Rishi. He gets shocked and comes to talk to his family. Vikrant refuses to marry Lakshmi in front of the family. Neelam gets shocked. He reveals the reason and mentions that he needs time to know more about Lakshmi and can’t make a big decision in just one meeting.

Lakshmi reveals to the family that she informed Vikrant about her marriage with Rishi as she doesn’t want to start the relationship based on a lie. But she informs everyone that she likes Vikrant. Later, Lakshmi gets a call from Vikrant, who invites her to a dinner date with him.

In the coming episode, Rishi overhears Vikrant’s dinner date invitation for Lakshmi. He asks Lakshmi to proceed and mentions that he won’t stop her from progressing. On the other hand, Neelam decides to fix Vikrant and Lakshmi’s marriage date. Hence, she calls Panditji at home. However, the pandit warns Neelam and informs her about the big trouble in Vikrant and Lakshmi’s marriage.

What will happen next? Will this trouble stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s marriage?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.