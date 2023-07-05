ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant attempts to kill Rishi

Vikrant, disguises as a doctor, cunningly enters the room. Vikrant attempts to strangle Rishi, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jul,2023 14:00:29
The makers (Balaji Telefilms) of Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi produced can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Lakshmi, who is present at the scene, saves the nurse. She also learns indirectly that Rishi’s accident was a murder plan against him. Meanwhile, Saloni fears killing Rishi and informs Vikrant of her unsuccessful mission. Soon, Vikrant’s anger intensifies, and he decides to eliminate Rishi himself.

Vikrant instructs Saloni to carry out his orders while he sets off to kill Rishi. Unbeknownst to Vikrant, a twist awaits him as Saloni arrives at the location. To her utter surprise, she finds the police present at the scene. The sudden appearance of the police leaves Saloni in a state of shock.

In the coming episode, Saloni hands Malishka a spiked drink. Malishka consumes the drink and soon feels uneasy and rushes to the washroom. Unbeknownst to her, Vikrant, disguised as a doctor cunningly enters the room. Vikrant attempts to strangle Rishi, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

What will happen next? Will Vikrant manage to kill Rishi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

