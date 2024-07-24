Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Episode: Oh No! Rishi Betrays Neelam, Lakshmi Becomes Happy

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama with Neelam and Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) arguments. Neelam expresses her wish to keep her granddaughter Paro in Oberoi’s house. But Lakshmi refuses this demand, and she clarifies that Paro will only live with her mother and nobody else will make decisions for her. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) agrees with Lakshmi’s demand. At the same time, Lakshmi takes Paro with her to her house. Later, at midnight, Malishka comes to meet Lakshmi. She taunts and even pushes her to fall. Soon, Rano and Shalu come, and they throw Malishka out of the house, asking her not to return.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam gets upset with Rishi for betraying her. Rishi tries to understand Neelam that the tricks she uses to bring Paro into the house are unfair. Rishi emphasizes that Lakshmi is Paro’s mother, so she should stay with her only. However, Neelam disagrees with Rishi and emphasizes that a child is a whole world for a mother, but the child does not support his mother. Neelam sobs, highlighting the fact that Rishi never understands her mother. But Rishi begs pardon and tries to make things better.

On the other hand, Lakshmi becomes happy as her kids Paro and Rohan receive awards for their bravery in school. Later, Lakshmi gives a motivational speech to the students in the class and advises them to stay strong in every situation so they will be able to come out of it.