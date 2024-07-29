Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi Begs Neelam To Withdraw Paro’s Custody Case, Rishi Distressed

Zee TV‘s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen a nail-biting drama with Neelam’s determination to bring Paro into Oberoi house. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) returns home with Paro after the heated argument between Neelam and Lakshmi. Neelam files a custody case against Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi gets fired from her teacher’s job. Neelam plans to show Lakshmi incapable of surviving Paro. Neelam also sends Paro’s custody case paper to Lakshmi. On the other hand, Lakshmi feels helpless, having no job and the case. Lakshmi meets Neelam and tries to convince her. But Neelam ignores Lakshmi’s request, leaving her in miserable condition.

Later, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) comes to clarify things with Lakshmi. Rishi reveals that he didn’t know about Neelam’s move. However, Lakshmi doesn’t believe Rishi’s words, and they fight. But before things could get worse, Paro’s entry lightens the situation.

Rishi returns to Oberoi’s house and begs Neelam to withdraw the case. But Neelam taught Rishi that he does not need to tell her mother what is wrong and what is right. Rishi gets distressed by Neelam’s stubbornness.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?